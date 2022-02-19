Man Group plc Raises Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.29% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $25.61 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

