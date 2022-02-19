Man Group plc Sells 18,709 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Post worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Post during the second quarter worth $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Post by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Post by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

