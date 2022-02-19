Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 12,315 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,464,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.