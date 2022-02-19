Mariner LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,311 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

