Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

