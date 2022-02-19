Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,493,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500,910 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 667.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 108,579 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 73,663 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 379,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

