Mariner LLC Sells 501 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

