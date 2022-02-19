Mariner LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.