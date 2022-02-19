Mariner LLC Trims Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after buying an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

