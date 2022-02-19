Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel stock opened at $1,253.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,252.42. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,077.41 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

