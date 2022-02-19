Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 2.89% of Marlin Business Services worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marlin Business Services in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

