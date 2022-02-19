Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $178.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.58.

MAR opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

