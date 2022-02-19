Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.69% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,746,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $18,880,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $15,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $14,476,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $3,776,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

