Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 47,663 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 698.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,663 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Fulgent Genetics worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT opened at $63.85 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

