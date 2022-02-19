Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 90,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,371. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

