MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.47% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

