Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

