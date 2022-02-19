Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,606,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Matterport has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.