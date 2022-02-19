Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.13)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $25.5-27.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.86 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 16,606,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Matterport has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Matterport by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Matterport by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

