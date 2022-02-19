Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.09 Million in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.10% of CoreCivic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CoreCivic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.98.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.