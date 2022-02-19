Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 18,530 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

