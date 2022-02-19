Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average is $161.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.