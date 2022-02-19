Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 228 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

NYSE:DVA opened at $115.49 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

