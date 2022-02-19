McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson stock opened at $270.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

