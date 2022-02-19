MEDNAX, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MD. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

MD opened at $23.38 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100,448 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

