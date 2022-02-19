Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 661,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Medpace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $143.01 on Friday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.