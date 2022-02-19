Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 290.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $143.01 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.96.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

