MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $11.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $38.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $55.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $58.10 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $148.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

MEIP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 519,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,859. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $273.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 1,706,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.