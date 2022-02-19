Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VIVO. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In related news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.