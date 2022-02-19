Metal (MTL) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $99.94 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00225061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00038182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.