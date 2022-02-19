Methanex (TSE:MX) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$21.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.14.

Methanex stock opened at C$61.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.29. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$65.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

