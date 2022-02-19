MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MetLife by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,208,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET opened at $69.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

