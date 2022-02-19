Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 453.8 days.

MTRAF stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. Metro has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $57.06.

Get Metro alerts:

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.