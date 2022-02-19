Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 643 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $86.52 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.