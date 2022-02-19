Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 643 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $86.52 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

