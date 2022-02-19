Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 143.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $121.54 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.