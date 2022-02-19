Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,815 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

