Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,097 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $140.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.