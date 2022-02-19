Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,097 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $140.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.