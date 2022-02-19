Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,357 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.87.

NYSE:MOH opened at $314.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

