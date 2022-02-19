Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.78 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

