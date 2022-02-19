Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) versus Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Middlefield Banc and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Middlefield Banc presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 80.44%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 31.29% 12.80% 1.36% Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.04% 9.83% 1.10%

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Middlefield Banc pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $59.54 million 2.56 $18.63 million $3.01 8.49 Bank of Marin Bancorp $118.49 million 4.90 $33.23 million $2.33 15.57

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.