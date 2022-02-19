Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,033 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Encompass Health worth $39,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.