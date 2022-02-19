Millennium Management LLC Purchases 108,894 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.51% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $36,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,151,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,456,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,946,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,112,000 after buying an additional 105,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

