MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 16.8% Higher This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $91.35 million and $168,648.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $8.44 or 0.00021169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00250460 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004847 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,819,058 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

