Minter Network (BIP) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and $5,463.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00211552 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00127409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.39 or 0.06916706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,479,995,236 coins and its circulating supply is 5,274,785,669 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.