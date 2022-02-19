MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

PRU stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.58 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.