MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $738,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $5,036,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock worth $57,568,009. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.