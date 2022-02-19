MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $191.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.81. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $162.13 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

