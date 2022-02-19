Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 403,436 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 973,171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $622,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $471,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

