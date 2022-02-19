monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 10%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $206.91 and last traded at $206.91. 11,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 640,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $1,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $7,216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $5,094,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $36,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

