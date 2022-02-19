Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,702.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $21,702.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00396387 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

